Indian Para-Shooters Win Five Medals In WSPS World Cup II In Changwon

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Indian para-shooters excelled on Sunday and claimed five medals including two gold medals in the World Shooting Para Sports (WSPS) World Cup in Changwon, South Korea. In all the Indian para-shooters won two gold, two silver and one bronze on Sunday in the second World Cup of the year that started in the Korean city on April 22 and will continue till May 1.

The gold medals for India came through Nihal Singh and Bhakti Sharma in the Mix 10m Air Pistol event and Sanjeev Kumar Giri in P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol.

Bhakti Sharma in P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol and the combine of Akash Kumar along with Bhatiwal Vikash & Sandeep Kumar in P5 10m Air Standard Pistol Mixed SH1 grabbed the two silver medals for India.

Akash Kumar also clinched a bronze medal in the P5 10m Air Standard Pistol Mixed SH1 Individual event to make up India's tally on Sunday.

As many as 125 shooters from 27 nations are competing in the second World Cup of the season which is a build-up event for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. For several European athletes, this World Cup is serving as a warm-up event before the European Championships in May.