FM Takes Part In Arab-Islamic Ministerial Meeting On Gaza In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 28 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on developments in Gaza Strip, held a meeting Sunday in Riyadh, headed by Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.The meeting discussed mechanisms for intensifying joint Arab and Islamic action to "immediately" halt war on Gaza Strip, ensure protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law and deliver "adequate and sustainable" humanitarian aid to all Gaza areas, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.Discussions also went over efforts aimed at international recognition of the independent Palestinian state to achieve aspirations of the Palestinian people.Additionally, the meeting discussed the necessary steps to implement the two-state solution and recognize State of Palestine on June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international resolutions, the statement noted.The ministers said Gaza Strip is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory, "categorically" rejecting any attempts to displace Palestinian people outside their land and any military operation in the city of Rafah.Expressing concern over measures taken against peaceful demonstrators in Western countries, Committee members called on ending war on Gaza and halting the grave Israeli crimes and violations against Palestinians.