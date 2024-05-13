Palestinian-Swedish beverage company sees surge amid Coca-Cola, Pepsi boycott

(MENAFN) A Palestinian-Swedish beverage company has experienced a significant surge in demand for its alternative to Coca-Cola and Pepsi, as consumers opt to boycott the US brands due to perceived connections to Israel.



Palestine Drinks, based in Malmo, has found itself struggling to meet the skyrocketing demand for its products, with sales soaring to approximately four million cans within just under two months.



Founded by brothers Hussein, Mohammed, and Ahmad Hassoun, of Palestinian descent and established businessmen in Malmo, the brand emerged six months ago as a response to the dominance of Pepsi and Coca-Cola. Since its inception, the brand has garnered widespread attention, amassing millions of social media interactions and attracting interest from companies worldwide seeking to include its cola in their offerings.



The brand's distinctively designed cans incorporate historic symbols of Palestine, including olive branches and a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh pattern, accompanied by the slogan "liberty for everyone."



Beyond providing a refreshing beverage option, the Hassoun brothers are committed to raising awareness about Palestine and supporting charitable initiatives aiding individuals affected by the conflict in Gaza and the West Bank. Through their venture, they hope to amplify the voices of Palestinians and contribute positively to their cause.



“We've devised a plan aimed at aiding our fellow Palestinians, with a special focus on the children of Gaza,” stated Hussein Hassoun, in Arabic on social media.



“Our initiative involves a charity organisation run by two dedicated lawyers. Their mission is to channel funds directly to the people of Palestine, particularly those in Gaza.”



The Hassoun family intends to create the Safad Foundation in Sweden, where proceeds generated by their company will be gathered and allocated to support initiatives in Palestine.

MENAFN13052024000045015839ID1108206332