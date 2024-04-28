Reasons why Iran chose not to assault Israel once more

(MENAFN) Amidst escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Tehran has issued threats of a severe response to any perceived aggression from the Jewish state. Deputy Chief of the Army for Coordination, Habibollah Sayyari, warned that Iran's military forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, stand ready to ensure that any transgressions against Iran's "red lines" will be met with regret by the offenders.



In contrast, Israel has chosen to remain relatively silent regarding Tehran's threats, focusing instead on addressing the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated plans to intensify both military and political pressure on the Palestinian group, with a particular aim of securing the release of hostages, as reported by the Times of Israel.



Despite the heated rhetoric and potential for further escalation, the prospect of a full-scale war between Iran and Israel appears to be off the table, at least for the time being. Tehran's decision not to retaliate aggressively to recent Israeli airstrikes, including an attack on the radar protecting the Natanz nuclear center, suggests a deliberate choice to avoid further confrontation.



Iran has dismissed reports of damage to the Natanz facility as "Zionist intrigue," opting instead to downplay the significance of the Israeli strikes. The recent exchange of military actions between the two nations underscores the complex dynamics at play in the region, with both sides engaging in tit-for-tat measures while simultaneously avoiding a broader conflict.



Of particular note is Iran's claim to a notable military achievement in a recent large-scale strike, which involved a significant number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ballistic missiles. While the details of the operation remain contested, Iran's emphasis on its official involvement and the scale of the offensive highlights its determination to assert its military capabilities amidst regional tensions.



As Iran and Israel navigate the delicate balance of power in the Middle East, the recent exchange of threats and limited military actions underscores the volatility of the region and the potential for further escalation. Despite efforts to avoid outright conflict, the situation remains fluid, with both sides closely monitoring each other's actions and responses.

