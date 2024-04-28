IMF Affirms Support For Egypt's Reforms

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 28 (KUNA) -- The International Monetary Fund supports Egypt with respect of the measures it takes for reforming the economic structure, said the IMF Director General Kristalina Georgieva.

The IMF Director General in a statement released by the Egyptian cabinet on Sunday, touted Cairo's steps to reform the economy while she was speaking during a meeting with Prime Minster Dr. Mustafa Madbouli on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum hosted by Riyadh.

For his part, Madbouli lauded the current cooperation between Egypt and the IMF, expressing satisfaction with the fund's decision to increase the allocations for the country.

The official statement released in Cairo quoted Georgieva as praising the economic reforms undertaken by the Egyptian authorities. (end)

