LS Elections: Over 23% Polling In Srinagar Till 1 PM

Voting started at 7 am in the constituency and will end at 6 pm.

The redrawn Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency has registered a poll percentage of 23.57 till 1 pm, according to officials. There are a total of 17.48 lakh eligible voters in Srinagar.

Giving segment wise details, the officials said that Central Shalteng reported 15.97 percent, Chadoora – 32.60 percent, Char-e-Shareef – 34.89 percent, Channapora – 13.36 percent, Eidgah – 17.79 percent, Ganderbal – 31.97 percent, Habba Kadal – 9.50 percent Hazratbal – 16.96 percent, Kangan (ST)-36.62 percent, Khan Sahib – 32.00 percent, Khanyar -14.12 percent, lal Lal Chowk – 16.87 percent, Pampore – 23.45 percent, Pulwama – 25.99 percent, Rajpora – 28.01 percent, Shopian – 28.94 percent, Tral -23.55percent and Zadibal – 18.59 percent.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the total turnout for the seat was around 14.43 per cent, while in 2014, it was 25.86 per cent.

This time, there was significant increase in turnout in most of the assembly segments of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Polling till now has been incident free. There was also no poll boycott.

