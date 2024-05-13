Small Entrepreneurs Face Challenges Accessing Large Markets, Says Head Of KOBIA

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul

In Azerbaijan, small entrepreneurs often struggle to securespace, particularly in large markets, and, in some cases, faceoutright exclusion.

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and MediumBusiness Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy,highlighted this issue at the Summit of Supply Chain Leaders, Azernews reports.

According to him, every major entrepreneur operating inAzerbaijan has a responsibility to provide opportunities for localsmall businesses.

"To address this challenge, as KOBIA, we purchase shelves inmarkets and facilitate free space for SMEs to sell their products, there are problems with supply issues, especially in SMEs markets procure goods from suppliers at low prices, whilesmall entrepreneurs must source from the same suppliers at higherrates. Consequently, their profit margins are lower compared tolarger markets," he said.

It should be remembered that, established under the Ministry ofEconomy, KOBIA is dedicated to supporting the development andsustainability of SMEs across various sectors of the economy initiatives such as providing financial assistance,offering business development services, and facilitating marketaccess, KOBIA aims to create a conducive environment forentrepreneurship and innovation. By empowering SMEs, KOBIAcontributes to job creation, economic diversification, and overallsocio-economic development in Azerbaijan.