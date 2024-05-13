Wanted Criminal Slapped With PSA In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu -A wanted criminal was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act and lodged in Jammu's high-security Kot Bhalwal Jail, police said on Monday.
Sonu alias Ranjha, a resident of Valmiki Colony, was named in a number of cases registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, a police spokesperson said.ADVERTISEMENT
He said the police executed a Public Safety Act (PSA) warrant issued against him by the Jammu district magistrate on Sunday. He has since been sent to the central jail.
The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.
