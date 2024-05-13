Egypt, Turkey, Colombia Join South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Egypt, Turkey, and Colombia have announced that they officially join South Africa's complaint file due to the escalation of Israeli attacks in Gaza. The complaint was presented to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in January, accusing Israel of“genocide in Gaza.”

Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a release on Sunday, May 12, that Cairo intends to join South Africa's complaint against Israel due to the intensification of Israeli aggressions against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Al Jazeera, citing Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported that this move comes“given the intensity and scope of Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the continued systematic targeting of the Palestinian people, including direct targeting of civilians and infrastructure destruction in the Gaza Strip.”

Meanwhile, Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced its intention to join South Africa's complaint against Israel last week. Al Jazeera reported, citing Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan that Ankara is ready to join the South African complaint against Israel and will officially take action.

According to Mr. Fidan,“Some Western countries admit that there is no solution other than accepting the two-state solution; Israel continues its crimes against the Palestinian people, and the international community must stop these crimes.” He stated that“Turkey has decided to join South Africa's complaint against Israel in the International Court of Justice.”

Colombia, as one of the opponents of Israeli attacks in Gaza, has not only suspended all communications with Tel Aviv but also supported South Africa's complaint against Israel.

It's worth noting that Egypt has joined South Africa's complaint file while Cairo has been hosting the most serious negotiations on reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza in recent months.

Alon Liel, former director-general of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Al Jazeera that Egypt's move is“an incredible diplomatic blow to Israel.” He said,“With Egypt joining South Africa, now in The Hague, this is a real diplomatic blow. Israel must take it very seriously.”

South Africa filed its complaint against Israel in the International Court of Justice in January of this year, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, which Israeli authorities have consistently denied.

Following South Africa's move, the United Nations High Court issued a provisional ruling in January stating that there is a significant risk of genocide in Gaza and ordered Israel to take a series of interim measures, including preventing any acts of genocide.

As the pioneer in this complaint against Israel, South Africa submitted its second request for urgent measures to the International Court of Justice in March, which had no practical follow-up action.

Meanwhile, according to Al Jazeera, the casualties of Israel's war on Gaza, which began in October, have surpassed 35,000, with most of the fatalities being women and children.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram