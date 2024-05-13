Mumbai Weather: Check Latest Local Trains Update For Western, Central And Harbour Lines Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Vehicular traffic, local trains and metro services were affected in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Monday as rains and gusty winds lashed parts of city and adjoining Thane, Kalyan and Palghar dust swept parts of the city, some trains were stopped between Mulund and Thane. According to reports, an announcement was made that a train was stopped due to technical glitch Read: Mumbai Weather: Rain with gusty winds, dust sweep parts of Mumbai, Thane, brings relief from sweltering heatTrain services affectedLocal train services on Central, Harbour and Western railway lines are running behind schedule by at least 15 to 20 minutes Railway said:“Attention Mumbai commuters! Due to technical issues, all Western Line suburban trains are currently running behind schedule by 15-20 minutes. Please plan your journey accordingly and stay tuned for updates.”Central Railway said:“Due to sudden rains with gutsy winds, Main line and Harbour line suburban services are running behind schedule.”No announcement, complains commuterAn X user named N Sharma tagged Central railway and said that train was getting late more than one hour and there was no announcement.
He also added that there was no power in train. \"Suffocation is high. Resolve it on priority. Thane to Badlapur 3:58 still standing at Thane without electricity in train,” he said weather: Maharashtra capital looks like a dystopian city amid sandstorm; see pics, videosMetro services affectedThe services of Metro train between between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations were affected.“Due to heavy wind, cloth got entangled on the OHE near Airport Road Metro station, resulting in disruption of metro service. Trains are on schedule now,” said Mumbai Metro in a post on X.Reports also said that Metro services were also affected between Ghatkopar and Versova Updates
Traffic movement was slow at Kamraj Nagar north bound due to fall of hoarding , at IIT Powai due to tempo breakdown, at Pooja Junction (Wadala) north bound due to fall of hoarding, at at freeway tunnel Trombay south bound due to accident and at B. A. road Byculla north bound du to tempo breakdown, said Mumbai Traffic Police also reported some incidents of trees and hoardings falling to Mumbai Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 28°C respectively.
