(MENAFN) During the 'New Era – New Paths' forum in Moscow, African business experts conveyed a shared sentiment of seeking new avenues of cooperation with countries and international entities, emphasizing mutual benefit and transparency as paramount objectives. Meliane Aida Ouedraogo, Director of Melyana Consulting in Burkina Faso, underscored the historical exploitation of African countries by international partners and advocated for a redefined model of collaboration.



Ouedraogo highlighted the potential of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) as a platform for fostering greater openness and equitable engagement. She emphasized the need for a paradigm shift in cooperation to ensure that African nations benefit from partnerships rather than being exploited under outdated models.



Henry Doue Tai, President of the Ivorian-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, echoed Ouedraogo's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with partners capable of providing technological advancements to leverage Africa's abundant resources effectively. Tai identified Russia, India, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as key players whose economic union could significantly contribute to Africa's development agenda.



Idrissa Ouedraogo, President of Meta Burkina, reiterated the need for Africa to break free from the constraints imposed by the West's unipolar agenda. He advocated for embracing multipolarity and expressed Africa's readiness to engage with countries and organizations within this framework to address the unfair conditions hindering the continent's development efforts.



The remarks from these African experts reflect a growing recognition of the importance of equitable and transparent cooperation in driving Africa's socio-economic advancement. By advocating for enhanced collaboration with BRICS and embracing multipolarity, they envision a future where African nations can harness their potential and achieve sustainable development in partnership with global stakeholders.

