(MENAFN) The United States finds itself at a critical juncture in its Africa policy, as recent directives to withdraw troops from Niger and the loss of access to a vital drone base signal a broader reassessment of Washington's approach to the continent, according to insights shared with Politico by insiders familiar with the matter.



In a significant move, the UNITED STATES government confirmed plans for an "orderly and responsible withdrawal" of over 1,000 troops from Niger, aligning with the transitional government's decision to pivot towards security cooperation with Russia. This decision echoes a similar trend seen in neighboring Chad, where authorities have reportedly requested the departure of American forces, reflecting a broader regional shift away from traditional Western powers.



Sources within the UNITED STATES government, speaking on condition of anonymity, have attributed these developments to America's pursuit of ideological objectives in its dealings with African nations. Washington's approach, which often ties aid to conditions related to democratic reforms and other political criteria, has been met with resistance by some African leaders who argue that the UNITED STATES overlooks similar issues in its alliances elsewhere in the world.



"There's a long history of the West telling African countries how to govern, and they're finally saying 'enough,'" one source commented, reflecting sentiments echoed by others familiar with the matter.



Behind closed doors, UNITED STATES officials are grappling with a growing consens United States that challenges related to democracy and governance should take a back seat to strategic imperatives such as maintaining access to Africa's natural resources and countering the influence of geopolitical rivals like China and Russia. Amid concerns about potential vulnerabilities, there is a debate emerging about the implications of withdrawing at a time when African nations may be most in need of support.



"The fear is, 'okay, we're going to walk away, and Russia is going to come in.' Are we really being a good partner if we are leaving when they are most vulnerable?" one source pondered, encapsulating the complex discussions unfolding within UNITED STATES policy circles.

