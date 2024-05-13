A Woman Commits Suicide In Parwan, Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By Zahra Rashidi

Local officials in Parwan province say that a woman has committed suicide in this province.

The Parwan Provincial Security Command reported on Monday, May 13, that the incident occurred in the village of Qala-e-Boland in the Bagram district of Parwan province.

According to officials, the incident occurred around midday on Monday, May 13.

Based on reports, the young woman was 32 years old and hanged herself at home.

The head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Parwan Security Command says that the woman had attempted suicide twice before but was unsuccessful.

Officials state that the cause and motive of the suicide are still unclear, but investigations are ongoing.

Previously, similar incidents of suicide had been reported from Parwan province, especially from the Bagram district.

