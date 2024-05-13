America reveals outcomes of Israel war crimes investigation

(MENAFN) The United States State Department has unveiled the results of its investigation into Israel's conduct during its war against Hamas in Gaza, a conflict that has drawn international attention. While the report criticizes Israel's actions, it falls short of identifying specific violations that would warrant a ban on military aid.



With the Gaza conflict stretching into its eighth month and resulting in a significant loss of Palestinian lives, primarily civilians, the international community has increasingly scrutinized the Israeli military's operations. In response to mounting concerns, President Joe Biden directed the Pentagon and the State Department to seek assurances regarding Israel's use of US-made weapons and to report their findings to Congress. The summary of their investigation was made public on Friday.



The report acknowledges the challenges inherent in assessing individual incidents within the complex conflict in Gaza. It states that incomplete information hampers efforts to verify whether US defense articles contributed to civilian casualties. However, it suggests that Israeli security forces may have used US-made defense articles in ways inconsistent with international humanitarian law or established best practices for minimizing harm to civilians.



While recognizing Israel's efforts to mitigate collateral damage, the report raises questions about the effectiveness of these measures in practice. The high number of civilian casualties observed on the ground prompts doubts about the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) ability to utilize these measures consistently.



Overall, the report highlights the complexities of evaluating military operations in conflict zones and underscores the need for continued scrutiny and accountability to uphold international humanitarian standards.

MENAFN13052024000045015687ID1108205129