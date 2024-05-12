Death toll surges to 35 in bomb attack at DR Congo refugee camp

(MENAFN) Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) confirmed on Saturday that the death toll from a bomb attack at a refugee camp has risen to 35. Eric Bwanapuwa, an official from the Goma region, addressed reporters, informing them of the tragic increase in fatalities resulting from the May 8 attack. The bombing, which targeted the refugee camp, claimed the lives of men, women, and children, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.



Although no group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack, suspicion points towards rebel groups operating in the area. The presence of rebel factions, particularly the 23 March Movement (M23), has been a persistent threat in eastern Congo. Recent months have seen an escalation in their activities, with reports indicating their control over various villages and towns in the region. The targeting of civilian populations highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by vulnerable communities in conflict-affected areas.



The resurgence of violence by M23 rebels in November 2021 triggered widespread displacement, further exacerbating the humanitarian situation in eastern Congo. Thousands of civilians were forced to flee their homes, seeking refuge in makeshift camps and neighboring countries. The conflict not only poses a direct threat to the lives and livelihoods of Congolese civilians but also strains diplomatic relations between neighboring countries.



The DRC government has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels and orchestrating incursions into Congolese territory to exploit its abundant mineral resources. Gold, coltan, along with cobalt are among the valuable minerals found in the region, adding to the complexity of the conflict. These allegations have strained relations between the two nations, exacerbating tensions and hindering efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region. Despite Rwanda's denial of involvement, suspicions persist, underscoring the challenges of addressing the root causes of conflict and insecurity in the DRC.

