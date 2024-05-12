Vande Bharat Passenger Takes 'Revenge' After Being Called An 'Uncle'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Reddit user recounted a humorous experience from their journey aboard the Vande Bharat Express, where they were mistakenly referred to as \"uncle\" by a fellow passenger entertaining story, including its amusing conclusion, left readers in stitches a post, the user wrote,“I am travelling to Bengaluru from Vande Bharat from Kalaburagi, Karnataka. At Raichur station, a family walked in and sat opposite my seat (face to face). They had a daughter who started crying after a few minutes.”

Her mother pointed to me and said, 'Keep quiet or else Uncle will scold.'" The user wrote,"By any chance if you are reading this AUNTY, I am no uncle yet."The user continued,"Later, the breakfast was served, and for some reason, they gave choco pie. Her daughter was adamant about eating chocolate pie first, but her mom was trying hard to feed her Upma".

Her mother told her daughter,“See, Is anyone eating choco pie now here? You are supposed to eat it at last.” He added,“I immediately stopped my breakfast, opened my choco pie and started eating.”He concluded,“I will never forget the look that her mother gave me.”The post, captioned“ek safar aisa bhi,” was shared by Indianrailways, a community boasting 27k members. As of the time of writing, the post garnered 446 upvotes and 56 comments user humorously commented,“Revenge tastes best when it's chocolatey.”A user remarked,“It was a clever response you gave to her... by enjoying a choco pie.”Another quipped,“Took revenge for being called uncle, bro.”Another chimed in, \"A real THUG,\" while someone else added,“You're the hero we all need.”“I just wanted that kid to have the chocolate pie; she was looking for someone who's eating it so that she could also eat. Kill me for that,” said a user user said,“Sounds like me buying the last two ice creams when I find someone behind me wanting to buy an ice cream.”

