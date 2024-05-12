Consumer sentiment in US hits 6-month low in May

(MENAFN) Preliminary results from the University of Michigan's consumer survey revealed a stark decline in US consumer sentiment for May, plunging to its lowest level in six months. The index of consumer sentiment plummeted by 9.8 points, dropping to 67.4 from 77.2 in April, a significant deviation from market expectations, which had anticipated a reading of 76.0.



Joanne Hsu, Director of Surveys of Consumers, commented on the findings, noting that consumers had previously reserved judgment but now perceive negative developments across several dimensions. Concerns regarding inflation, unemployment, and interest rates loom large, with apprehensions about these factors potentially moving in an unfavorable direction in the coming year.



The report also highlighted a notable uptick in year-ahead inflation expectations, rising from 3.2 percent last month to 3.5 percent in May. This figure remains elevated compared to the 2.3-3.0 percent range observed in the two years before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite a slight easing to 2.9 percent in January, marking its lowest reading since December 2020, inflation expectations have once again climbed, indicating persistent worries among consumers about rising prices and cost-of-living pressures.



These findings underscore the growing apprehension and uncertainty prevailing among US consumers, driven by concerns about economic conditions and future prospects. As inflationary pressures persist and economic indicators fluctuate, policymakers and market participants will need to closely monitor consumer sentiment trends and implement measures to address underlying challenges, fostering stability and confidence in the broader economy.

