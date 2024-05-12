Scientists warn of impending geomagnetic storm, fearful of global power outages

(MENAFN) A rare and potent geomagnetic storm poised to strike Earth this weekend has raised concerns among scientists about potential power outages worldwide.



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has upgraded its initial G4 geomagnetic storm watch to a G5—the most severe classification on the G-scale, ranging from G1 to G5. This extraordinary atmospheric phenomenon commenced late Friday and is anticipated to persist throughout the weekend.



This escalation to a G5 storm marks a significant event, as NOAA has not issued an alert of such magnitude in over two decades, with the last G5 storm hitting Earth in October 2003.



Experts caution that this powerful geomagnetic storm has the potential to disrupt power grids and electronics on a global scale. Notably, the 2003 storm caused power outages in Sweden and inflicted damage on transformers in South Africa.



"Geomagnetic storms can impact infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and on Earth's surface, potentially disrupting communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio and satellite operations," remarked NOAA in a statement.



Despite the potential hazards posed by the storm, it may offer residents in the United States a rare opportunity to witness the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights.



Even individuals residing as far south as Alabama and Northern California could be treated to this extraordinary celestial spectacle.



Scientists elucidate that the northern lights are a result of disturbances in the magnetosphere, propelled by solar flares and clouds of magnetic particles expelled by the sun into space. These colossal and vigorous electromagnetic storms illuminate the sky with a breathtaking array of colors.



In anticipation of the impending G5 electromagnetic storm, NOAA has issued alerts to power plant operators and spacecraft agencies worldwide, urging them to undertake precautionary measures.



They warn that the event could precipitate widespread voltage control issues, disrupt spacecraft operations, and compromise satellite and radio navigation systems on a global scale.

