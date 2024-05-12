Israel bombs Deir al-Balah refugee camp, leaving 9 dead, several injured

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip reported a tragic incident resulting from an Israeli bombing attack on a residential house in the heart of the enclave. According to the Civil Defense statement, rescue teams recovered the bodies of nine individuals and rescued several wounded victims, including a child, from the aftermath of the airstrike on the Al-Louh family's residence in Deir al-Balah refugee camp. The attack caused significant devastation, with witnesses recounting the destruction of the targeted house and widespread damage to surrounding homes and properties.



The Israeli military's escalation of simultaneous ground and air assaults across all governorates of Gaza intensified on Saturday, following its directive to evacuate residents from expansive areas in the northern and central regions of the territory. The onslaught extended to the southern part of Gaza City and the eastern areas of Khan Younis, accompanied by a barrage of intense airstrikes. These aggressive maneuvers resulted in numerous casualties, including deaths and injuries, occurring in various parts of the Gaza Strip.



The escalation of violence underscores the ongoing volatility and humanitarian crisis in the region, with civilians bearing the brunt of the escalating hostilities. The indiscriminate targeting of residential areas and civilian infrastructure exacerbates the already dire situation, compounding the suffering of Gaza's inhabitants. As international calls for de-escalation grow louder, the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict becomes increasingly apparent, emphasizing the imperative of dialogue and diplomacy to address the root causes of the crisis and prevent further loss of life and devastation.

