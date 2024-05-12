Arvind Kejriwal Announces 10 Guarantees Amid Ongoing LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced 10 'Kejriwal ki guarantee' amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, saying that these guarantees will alleviate the country from inflation and unemployment.

“Today we are going to announce 10 Kejriwal guarantees. We are late in doing so, it got delayed due to my arrest. I have not yet discussed this with the INDIA alliance but I am confident that the INDIA alliance will not face any difficulties with these guarantees,” Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi.

“After the formation of the INDIA alliance government, I will ensure that all these guarantees are fulfilled by all our colleagues,” said Kejriwal, adding that these 10 guarantees are the vision of a new India.

He said that many of these tasks should have been done in the past 75 years but now on a war scale, these tasks will be completed in five years.

“Among these guarantees is one that will alleviate the country from inflation and unemployment,” said the AAP National Convenor.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal said that recently, there has been talk about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee in the country.

“The public will decide whether to trust PM Modi's guarantee or Kejriwal's guarantee. PM Modi had guaranteed that Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in everyone's account, which he did not fulfil. PM Modi guaranteed that two crore jobs would be created every year, which he did not fulfil. PM Modi guaranteed the implementation of the Swaminathan report to ensure fair prices for farmers' produce, which he shelved after becoming PM. He also guaranteed that every household in the country would have 24-hour electricity by 2022, but many cities still face electricity issues with prolonged power cuts,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

He said that PM Modi failed to fulfil any of his promised guarantees.

“Kejriwal guaranteed free electricity, and we have provided it in Delhi and Punjab. We have ensured 24-hour electricity. We guaranteed the establishment of good schools, and we have built excellent schools for children,” he said.

He said that the AAP government has fulfilled all its guarantees while PM Modi's guarantees are not worthy of trusting.

“And now, next year, PM Modi will retire, then who will fulfil the guarantees?” the Delhi Chief Minister asked.

While divulging the details of guarantees, he said that Kejriwal's first guarantee is 24-hour electricity and free electricity for the poor within the country.

"We have calculated it. With an expenditure of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, the poor of the country will receive free electricity. The second guarantee is education. We will build excellent schools in the country, and every child will receive free education in government schools in every corner of villages and cities,” said Kejriwal.

He added that the third is health and its infrastructure.“We will arrange good treatment for everyone. Throughout the country, clinics will be opened in every village, city, and neighbourhood. District government hospitals will be turned into multi-specialty hospitals. Treatment will be free," said Kejriwal.

He said that the fourth is the nation.“China has occupied our land. Everyone knows it and there are satellite images. We will reclaim the land that China has captured through diplomatic means and give full freedom to the army to take whatever steps necessary,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

He added that the Agniveer scheme is harmful and will be discontinued.

"For farmers, the guarantee is to provide them with prices as per the Swaminathan report. Two crore jobs will be created. Corruption will be eradicated. The BJP's washing machine will be broken. For the business community, the guarantee is to abolish the GST. It will be removed from the PMLA,” he said.