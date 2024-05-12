Yemen expresses desire of expanding energy relations with Iran

(MENAFN) Yemen’s Ambassador to Tehran, Ibrahim Mohammed al-Dailami, emphasized the need for expanding energy cooperation between Yemen and Iran, alongside the exchange of scientific and technical oil data. He conveyed this message during a meeting with Ahmad Asadzadeh, the Iranian deputy oil minister for international affairs and trade, held on the sidelines of the 28th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2024) on Friday.



Despite facing severe sanctions, Iran has managed to maintain commercial exchanges in the international arena within the oil sector, noted the Yemeni envoy. He highlighted the significant expertise of private companies in Iran in exploration works, expressing interest in leveraging this capability for mutual benefit in Yemen.



In response, Asadzadeh acknowledged the ongoing discussions between the two countries in the oil industry domain, expressing Iran's willingness to share its experiences with Yemen. He expressed optimism about the prospect of establishing a robust oil industry in Yemen through collaborative efforts and consultations.



The Iran Oil Show 2024, themed "Petroleum industry, production leap, and technological optimization," has attracted participation from 1,500 Iranian firms and 250 companies from 12 countries. The exhibition serves as a platform for showcasing achievements and advancements in the upstream, intermediate, and downstream sectors of the oil industry, alongside the contributions of associations, unions, and first-time producers NTBFs.



Inaugurated on Wednesday, the Iran Oil Show 2024 remains open to visitors at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground daily from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM (0530 to 1230 GMT) until Saturday.

MENAFN12052024000045015839ID1108202551