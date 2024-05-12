We Will Take Pok Back, Says Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) Kaushambi (UP), May 12 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress wants we should respect Pakistan but Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and we will take it back.

Addressing a rally in Kaushambi on Sunday, Shah said,“Should PoK not be taken back? The Congress kept Kashmir like an illegitimate child for years but we abolished Article 370, ended terrorism there and secured our borders. Even a child will happily lay down his life for Kashmir.”

Slamming the Congress and SP for vote bank appeasement, Amit Shah said that these parties delayed the Ram temple for 70 years.

“We invited them for the opening of the temple but they did not come because of their vote bank. It was their vote bank that had demolished the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Modi ji rebuilt it,” he said.

The Home Minister asked the people that in case the INDIA bloc wins the elections, who would be their Prime Minister.

“Will it be Sharad Pawar, Mamta, Udhav, Stalin or -- don't laugh -- Rahul Baba? If Corona returns, who will save the people? It was Narendra Modi who ensured that 130 crore people were vaccinated. When the vaccination began, Akhilesh Yadav said it is Modi's Vaccine but then quietly went with his wife in the dark of the night to get vaccinated himself,” he said.

Amit Shah further said that the land mafia was active in the SP regime but Yogi Adityanath had turned the mafia out of the state.

He further said that the Congress had always insulted Dr B R Ambedkar but PM Modi had decided to revamp all places associated with Ambedkar.