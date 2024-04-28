(MENAFN) The United States Congress recently approved a bill allocating USD8 billion in security assistance to Taiwan, a decision that Beijing views with resignation and concern. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin emphasized during a press briefing that such actions undermine efforts for peaceful resolution and risk escalating tensions in the region.



The announcement comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions, with the United States increasingly assertive in its support for Taiwan, which has remained de facto independent from Beijing since the Chinese civil war in the 1940s. Taiwan's alliance with Washington has long been a source of contention for Beijing, which maintains a One-China policy aimed at preventing any attempts by Taiwan to declare sovereignty.



Under the One-China policy, Beijing seeks the peaceful reunification of Taiwan with the mainland and has not ruled out the use of military force to achieve this goal. China perceives United States military support for Taiwan as fueling separatist sentiments and undermining its territorial integrity, accusing certain political forces in the United States of encouraging Taipei to pursue independence.



The United States decision to arm Taiwan comes amidst a broader context of growing tensions between the two superpowers, with geopolitical rivalries increasingly playing out in the Indo-Pacific region. As President Joe Biden prepares to sign the bill into law, concerns mount about the potential repercussions for regional stability and the broader United States-China relationship.



With both sides firmly entrenched in their positions, the prospect of further escalation looms large, raising questions about the efficacy of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and find a peaceful resolution to longstanding disputes. As China issues warnings and the United States doubles down on its support for Taiwan, the delicate balance of power in the region hangs in the balance, with potentially far-reaching consequences for regional security and global stability.

