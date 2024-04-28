Unstable Weather Conditions, Spotty Showers Forecast

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 28 (Petra) – Sunday is set to experience unstable weather conditions with dust, particularly in the desert areas.Most regions will see warm temperatures, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will be relatively hot, with clouds at various altitudes and intermittent showers.The Jordan Meteorological Department warns of potential heavy rainfall in localized areas, accompanied by thunderstorms, posing risks of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.Additionally, low horizontal visibility due to dust, especially in the Badia, and the possibility of slippery roads in rain-affected regions.The state of atmospheric instability will persist on Monday, with warm weather prevailing in most areas and relatively hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Showers of rain, which may be heavy at times accompanied by thunder, are expected in various parts of the Kingdom, leading to the formation of torrents and increased water levels in valleys and lowlands.The winds will be moderate, fluctuating between northeasterly to northwesterly directions, occasionally raising dust, particularly in desert areas.Weather instability is projected to continue into Tuesday, with warm conditions prevailing in most regions. Clouds will appear at different altitudes, and there is a likelihood of showers of rain across various locations in the Kingdom, which may be heavy for short durations. Thunderstorms may also occur, and the winds will be moderate and predominantly northwesterly, occasionally raising dust, especially in desert areas.Looking ahead to Wednesday, the weather is expected to be warm in most areas and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will be visible in the eastern parts of the Kingdom at medium and high altitudes.The winds will be moderate, occasionally active, and blowing from the northwesterly direction.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are as follows: eastern Amman 29 - 19C, western Amman 27- 17C, northern highlands 26 - 16C, Sharah highlands 27 - 14C, and Gulf of Aqaba 35 – 23C.