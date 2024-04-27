23Rd Batch Of Palestinians Wounded In Gaza Strip Arrives In Doha For Treatment

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 23rd batch of the Palestinians wounded in the Gaza Strip arrived in Doha, on Saturday, to be further treated within the initiative of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, devoted to treating 1500 Palestinians from the enclave.

Additionally, several Palestinian brothers holding the Qatari ID were evacuated from the Gaza Strip after they had been trapped due to the war who were previously unable to exit the enclave.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater welcomed the 23rd batch of the Palestinians upon their arrival in Doha.

The initiative of treating the injured Palestinians comes within the unwavering support of the State of Qatar and its steadfast efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the current humanitarian conditions. (QNA)

MENAFN27042024000067011011ID1108147001