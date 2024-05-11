Arvind Kejriwal To Hit Campaign Trail Today! AAP Leader To Visit Hanuman Temple, Hold Roadshow; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A day after being released from Tihar prison, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal plans to visit the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, the national capital. He praised Lord Hanuman for his temporary bail after spending 50 days in judicial detention.

The chief minister will also address a news conference later on Saturday, May 11, at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor said on Friday that he will also take part in a road show in South Delhi in the evening.

Kejriwal was granted interim bail until June 1 by the Supreme Court earlier that day in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy fraud. He will have to surrender and return to prison on June 2.



AAP leaders claimed the temporary bail given to the Delhi Chief Minister will be a "game changer" for both the AAP and the INDIA bloc's campaigns as the Lok Sabha polls approach critical phases in the coming weeks.

As the Delhi chief minister stepped out of prison on Friday evening, AAP activists and supporters chanted 'Jail Ke Tale Toot Gaye, Kejriwalji Chhoot Gaye'.

Beginning with slogans such as 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram', and 'Inquilab Zindabad', he stated, "I am fighting dictatorship with all my might, but 140 crore people (of the country) will have to band together to fight it."

