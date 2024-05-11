Waiting for Srikanth? Here are 7 must watch movies of Rajkummar Rao

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the cinematic brilliance of Rajkummar Rao through a curated list of his must-watch films. From intense dramas to captivating comedies, discover the range and depth of this versatile actor's talent that leaves audiences spellbound

Newton to Shahid are 7 cinematic gems showcasing Rajkummar Rao's versatile brilliance, captivating audiences with his compelling performances

In this political satire, Rajkummar plays a government clerk assigned to conduct elections in a conflict-ridden area

This biographical drama is based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi. Rajkummar's performance as Shahid won him the National Film Award

In this survival thriller, Rajkummar portrays a man who gets trapped in his apartment without food, water, or electricity

A horror-comedy that subverts typical Bollywood tropes, Rajkummar plays a tailor who encounters a mysterious woman

Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel "The 3 Mistakes of My Life," this film follows the journey of three friends as they navigate personal and professional challenges

In this sensitive portrayal, Rajkummar plays a journalist who covers the story of a professor persecuted for his sexual orientation

A romantic comedy set in a small town, Rajkummar shines in his role as a timid salesman. His transforms from a meek character to a confident one