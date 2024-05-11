Female Household Worker Accuses Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Of Repeatedly Raping Her And Threatening For Life

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A serious turn of events has unfolded as continuous rape allegations have been lodged against suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, stirring waves of shock and concern. The allegations stem from a complaint filed by a woman from KR Nagar taluk of Mysore district, who had been employed as a domestic worker at Revanna's residence.

According to reports, the victim, while performing her household duties at the MP's residence, was subjected to sexual exploitation. The accusations have been grave, suggesting that the MP, purportedly a public servant, not only raped the victim repeatedly but also held her in custody during the heinous acts.

Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: Second victim accuses him of rape, records statement in court

This is not the first time such allegations have surfaced against Prajwal Revanna. This marks the second instance where a domestic worker has come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against him. The gravity of the accusations is reflected in the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under which Revanna has been charged.

The charges against Prajwal Revanna include IPC 376(2)(N) for repeated rape of the victim, IPC 376(2)(K) for rape of a woman in custody or subjection by a servant, IPC 354(a)(b)(c) for sexual harassment by touching victim's face, pulling saree, etc., and also IPC 506 for issuing threats to life.

To seek justice, the victim's plight took a public turn when a pen drive containing obscene videos allegedly related to the MP's sex scandal surfaced before the Lok Sabha polls. Subsequently, amid public outcry, it was reported that HD Revanna, the father of the accused MP and former minister, along with his supporters, allegedly abducted the victim from KR Nagar taluk.

DyCM DK Shivakumar distributed 25,000 pen drives in Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: Ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy

The situation escalated when the victim was brought to HD Revanna's house in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, where she was subjected to legal proceedings in the presence of government officials. Following meticulous investigation and consultation with a psychologist, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) decided to pursue strict legal action against Prajwal Revanna based on the victim's complaint.

The SIT officials also conducted a raid on former minister HD Revanna's house in connection with the sexual harassment case. A case of sexual harassment was registered against both Revanna and his son, MP Prajwal Revanna, at the Holenaraseepur police station.