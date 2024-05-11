Prince William REVEALS Details About Kate Middleton's Health After Cancer Diagnosis

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prince William has stated that his wife Kate Middleton is "doing well" in a rare public statement regarding the Princess of Wales' health, after she disclosed in March that she was undergoing cancer treatment.

Prince William provided an update on his wife's health during a visit to the Isles of Scilly, an archipelago off the Cornish coast in southwest England. He was there to lay the groundwork for a new hospital that will have inpatient treatment beds and a maternity suite, according to reports.

"I asked William about his wife Kate and he said, 'she's doing well, thanks,' and I suggested they might like to come for a visit and bring the children," said Tracy Smith, an administrator at St Mary's Community Hospital, who greeted the heir to the throne.

This was also Prince William's first visit to the Isles of Scilly since becoming the Duke of Cornwall, a title he holds along with the Prince of Wales title.

Prince William was presented a 'Get well soon' card for his father, King Charles, also a cancer patient, and Kate Middleton by one Matron Lynda McHale, UK's Sky News reported.

On March 22, Kensington Palace published a video statement in which Kate Middleton, 42, stated that she was taking preventive chemotherapy for cancer, which she was diagnosed with following stomach surgery in January. The kind of cancer has not yet been identified.

She stated that the diagnosis came as a "huge shock" to her and her family, but that she is "well and getting stronger everyday". Her video announcement comes after months of speculation and odd conspiracy theories regarding the Princess of Wales's location since her departure from the public eye after Christmas in December last year.