GCC Chief Condemns Attack On Khor Mor Complex, Kurdistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 27 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi expressed his condemnation on Saturday for the "terrorist" attack that targeted the Khor Mor gas complex in the Kurdistan region.

The attack resulted in the tragic deaths of four Yemeni workers and left others injured.

In his statement, Al-Budaiwi emphasized that such "terrorist" attacks, intended to destabilize security in Iraq, constitute a violation of international law principles.

He reiterated the council's firm rejection of all forms of extremism and terrorism.

Al-Budaiwi conveyed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this "terrorist" act and wished a speedy recovery for all those injured. (end)

knsh









MENAFN27042024000071011013ID1108146691