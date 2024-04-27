Pedro Stay Chant Supporters Of Dismayed Spanish Premier

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Hanadi Watfa
MADRID, April 27 (KUNA) -- Thousands of supporters of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party held a rally in front of the party's headquarters in Madrid on Saturday expressing support for the Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
The demonstrators urged the prime minister to back down from his Wednesday's declaration that he was suspending his public duties and pondering resignation in the face of bids to make his wife stand trial for graft charges.
"Pedro stay .. it's worth it," chanted the demonstrators, brandishing flags of the Socialist Party. (end)
