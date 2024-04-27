Senior Parliamentarians From Turkic States Tour Azerbaijan's Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

As part of a significant diplomatic visit, seniorparliamentarians from Turkic States embarked on a tour ofAzerbaijan, focusing their attention on the historic city ofShusha, Azernews reports.

The delegation's exploration of Shusha's rich cultural andhistorical heritage.

The visiting dignitaries were given an immersive experience,learning about Shusha's historical significance and the unfortunatevandalism it endured during the three decades of occupation byArmenians. They were briefed on the ongoing efforts by theAzerbaijani government to restore the city's landmarks and culturalsites to their former glory.

Throughout their journey, the parliamentarians had theopportunity to visit key historical sites, including monumentsdedicated to prominent Azerbaijani figures such as KhurshidbanuNatavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibayli, located in Shusha's CentralSquare. They also explored the House of Khurshidbanu Natavan, theKhan Gizi spring, and the walls of the Shusha Fortress, all ofwhich suffered damage during the occupation but are now undergoingrestoration efforts to reclaim their historical significance.

A notable highlight of the tour was the visit to the YukhariGovhar Agha Mosque, a symbol of Shusha's religious and culturalheritage. Additionally, the delegation had the opportunity toexperience the natural beauty of the Jidir Duzu Plain, furtherenriching their understanding of Shusha's cultural and geographicalsignificance.

Overall, the tour provided the visiting parliamentarians with acomprehensive insight into Shusha's history, culture, and ongoingrestoration efforts. It served as a testament to the enduringresilience of the Azerbaijani people and their commitment topreserving and celebrating their cultural heritage.