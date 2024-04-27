Threads Platform To Launch Hidden Words Feature

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Washington: Threads platform announced that it intends to launch a new feature that lets users filter out words and phrases from their feeds and mentions.
The "Hidden Words" feature automatically mutes common words, phrases, and emojis that might be offensive to users. In addition to these preset filters, users can add their own custom words and phrases in the settings. Users can turn these settings off at any point in time, according to the platform.
Threads said that the feature will filter out content from both the "Following" and "For You" feeds, search results, profiles, and replies to posts.
The platform is also testing two additional features: muting and quote controls. The first would allow you to mute notifications specifically for any interactions with your posts. This way, you could still get alerts about new followers or tags without seeing every response.
Quote controls would let you choose who can quote your post and even let you unquote yourself. Meta has yet to announce when these two features might be available to all Threads users.
