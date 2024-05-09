King Condoles UAE President Over Passing Of Sheikh Hazza

For print media only...Amman, May 9 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing condolences over the passing of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

