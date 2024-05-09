               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Election Commission Announces Dates For Presidential Election


5/9/2024 2:32:51 PM

(MENAFN- NewsIn) May 9th (AdaDerana) – The nominations for a Presidential Election will be called between September 17 and October 16, 2024, says the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the commission also stated that steps for electing the President will be taken according to provisions in the Constitution.

