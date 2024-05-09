The Global Israel-Hamas Anti-war Campaign Continued Since Its Breakout: Rallying for an End With Youth Power

(MENAFN- HWPL) Being led by international peace NGOs, HWPL (Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light) and IPYG (International Peace Youth Group), in association with local NGOs, The Israel-Hamas anti-war campaign “Only Victims No Winners” started on October 29, 2023.



An idea of the campaign rooted from a statement of HWPL which calls for an end to the Israel-Hamas war to protect the lives and human rights of civilians and an active mediation of international communities to provide humanitarian aid needed.

It has been carried out worldwide in metropolitans of Australia, Colombia, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and South Korea. The event aims at inducing citizens interest by urging them to write a message of peace for victims in both Israel and Palestine.



The beginning of the rally took place in Africa where countries are still dealing with ongoing or finished conflicts’ trace in a continental level empathizing the pain of the victims of Israel-Hamas conflict.

At the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania on October 29, 2023, the first event was held with speeches by young leaders on the value of peace, together with 38 university students. Next, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the campaign was conducted urging people from childhood to adulthood to write a message to stop the war.

In Australia, the IPYG Sydney branch started the campaign on April 7 this year which resulted in bringing other cities, Melbourne and Brisbane, to join.



In Melbourne, Approximately 160 participants gathered for the campaign recording the largest number of participants among the series from 19th to 20th of April. Brisbane, as the last runner in Oceania, conducted the campaign urging 65 citizens to write hopeful and peaceful messages to those suffering during the war at Milton community center.



On April 19, the campaign also took place in Santa Sofia, Colombia, with about 30 people in attendance, shouting ‘Somos uno (We are one)’ along with a message of peace, urging an end to the war. Most recently, on April 27th, an event hosted by HWPL Global 2 Branch was held in Korea.



A young Tanzanian, Amy who attended the event, showed a lot of interest in the event, especially in the idea of "teaching more peace education to everyone". She said that she attended the event to develop a genuine love for each other and for the possibility of co-operation in future peace activities.

“Only Victims No Winners” campaign’s future plans include organizing a peace camp in Israel and providing humanitarian aid and financial support to the Israel and Palestine, specially to regions needing attentive care and help.









