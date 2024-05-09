PM, Egyptian Counterpart Chair Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee Meetings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, May 9 (Petra)-- Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh, and his Egyptian counterpart, Mustafa Madbouly, presided over the thirty-second meeting of the Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee , on Thursday, in Cairo.Al-Khasawneh and Madbouly emphasized at the outset of the committee's meetings the unique and noteworthy relationship between Jordan and Egypt, which is regarded as a model for Arab-Arab relations and benefits from the support and patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II and his brother, His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.The two sides further agreed that the historical and close ties between the two brotherly nations are exemplified by the ties of fraternity and close cooperation in a range of fields, the coordination of positions up to the point of conformity, and the cooperative evaluation of the opportunities and risks that can be realized in order to benefit both nations and their respective brotherly peoples.In press statements, the prime minister and his Egyptian counterpart commended the work of the Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee and the regularity of its meetings in terms of schedule and agenda items. This culminates and enhances ongoing and permanent coordination and communication at the ministerial and official levels, promptly addressing numerous sectoral issues, and surmounting any challenges that may arise in order to fortify relations. the exceptional bilateral connection that benefits both of the sister nations and unites them.The verbal message that Al-Khasawneh delivered today from His Majesty King Abdullah II to his brother, His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, included a restatement of the shared positions that both sides have taken on the categorical rejection of creating any circumstances that would result in the forcible relocation of our Palestinian brothers. "As this would lead to harming the Palestinian cause and its liquidation and constitutes a material violation of the Jordanian-Israeli peace agreement," the statement reads, "from Gaza and the occupied West Bank to any direction." It emphasizes that this is something that we will fully address and will not allow to happen.n addition, Al-Khasawneh mentioned the actions of His Majesty the King, his trip to the United States, his interactions and cooperation with his brother, His Excellency the President of Egypt, and numerous other Arab leaders in order to establish an immediate and lasting ceasefire, guarantee the provision of humanitarian aid in a thorough and long-lasting manner, and replicate the irreversible political horizon that leads to a distinct and well-defined path. The world believes that the only way to end this protracted conflict is to establish an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty, based on timetables on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem serving as its capital and the state's boundaries being the West Bank and Gaza.Al-Khasawneh expressed gratitude to Egypt for supporting Jordan's efforts and role in upholding the current legal and historical status in Jerusalem. Jordan performs these tasks as part of its historic Hashemite custodianship of the city's Islamic and Christian holy sites, a duty that His Majesty King Abdullah II effectively and responsibly performs.Al-Khasawneh also emphasized the necessity of keeping up efforts to halt the vicious and continuous Israeli aggression against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in the deaths of almost 35,000 Palestinians and the injuries of over 70,000 others. It has also destroyed the Gaza Strip's infrastructure, the health and education sectors, and created an environment that has forced the populace to... The industry, which is on the verge of starvation, emphasizes that all of these acts are against international law, international humanitarian law, and the set of universally accepted principles of international humanitarian values.The prime minister conveyed his gratitude, appreciation, and support to the Arab Republic of Egypt for its efforts to achieve a long-term ceasefire that permits a steady flow of aid in both quantity and quality. He also mentioned that pressure from both the Egyptian president and His Majesty the King had forced the Egyptian government to find creative ways to deliver humanitarian aid, such as using the Rafah crossing. Although the airdrops and aid that came through him were insufficient, they were a necessary and creative way to break the siege on the Gaza people.The Prime Minister said that the joint Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee is unique in terms of its dates and contents with regard to aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two nations, noting that the committee decided to host a forum for businessmen from the two nations later this month. The business sector will also be represented at the forthcoming committee sessions, with the goal of optimizing trade interchange and cooperative efforts between private sector institutions in the two nations. to make sure that both nations' private sectors are networking in a way that enhances economic interchange and expands it.It was also decided to start holding sectoral team meetings between the two nations the following week to talk about how to improve bilateral cooperation and carry out agreements made. Other topics of discussion included how to expand capacity and improve cooperation in the area of transportation and logistics, which is greatly aided by both nations' participation in the Arab Bridge Company. In addition to cooperation in the fields of clean energy and green hydrogen, Jordan and Egypt have an electrical connection that is capable of 2,000 megawatts. One of the opportunities associated to electronic games and data transfer is cooperation in the digital economy.In addition to the industrial integration initiative involving Jordan, Egypt, the Emirates, and the Kingdom of Bahrain, which other countries will join, Al-Khasawneh touched on the tripartite mechanism of cooperation between Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq, which the political leadership of the two countries finds extremely important and views as a means of optimizing the benefits for the three countries and their people. He emphasized that this initiative forms a nucleus that begins with the basis of industrial integration and takes us to the broad horizons of economic cooperation that we sorely require.Al-Khasawneh discussed the overall economic performance of Jordan and Egypt as well as the structural reforms that both nations have implemented. She emphasized that international financial institutions and the International Monetary Fund admire and value these countries, noting that Jordan is currently wrapping up the first review of the second extended credit facility program that we entered into with the IMF. Several months ago, we were able to absorb the regional challenges that affected public income and the inflationary effects on transportation, insurance, and shipping costs because so many targets were met. This allowed us to proceed with structural economic reforms that are driven by our needs, both objective and subjective, and are not mandated.The political leadership of the two nations, His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II, had a significant influence on the relationships and collaboration between the two governments and the two peoples. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, for his part, emphasized the depth of historical relations and ties between the two brotherly countries at all levels.Madbouly emphasized that the current circumstances surrounding the region and the Arab world, particularly the unprecedented crisis in the Gaza Strip, make this Joint Egyptian-Jordanian Higher Committee session especially pertinent. Given the shared political values that unite the two nations, this poses a serious issue for both. And unwavering support for our Palestinian brothers, as well as the dedication of both nations to the need of resolving the Palestinian question in its entirety and creating an independent Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.According to Madbouly, all of the difficulties we have encountered since October 7, 2023, to the present, which is now in its eighth month, validate that there is no other way to resolve this extraordinary crisis than by putting the two-state solution into action, which the UN has advocated for and discussed for many years. Emphasizing that all major countries must play their part in activating this solution and that all executive efforts must be taken in view of the humanitarian situation that the Gaza Strip is currently experiencing.