Turkish VP Yilmaz Calls On His Country's Business Circles To Implement New Projects In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vice President of Turkiye Cevdet Yilmaz called on the investorsin his country to make new investments in the economy ofAzerbaijan.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Cevdet Yilmaz addressedthe participants of the Turkey-Azerbaijani business forum in Ankaraand drew attention to the opportunities of the Azerbaijanimarket.

"I call on Turkish business circles to implement new projects inAzerbaijan, especially in the fields of energy, electronics, miningindustry, construction, and information technologies," said thevice president.

According to him, a similar call should be addressed toAzerbaijani companies that are ready to use the potential of theTurkish economy.

"According to the results of last year, Turkey's GDP exceeded1.1 trillion dollars for the first time. Today, our country has the17th largest economy in the world," said Cevdet Yilmaz.

The vice president of Turkey also spoke about the successfuleconomic policy of the Azerbaijani government, which directs therevenues from the oil and gas sector to the development of non-oilsectors of the country's economy. "A very correct andwell-thought-out strategy aimed at diversifying Azerbaijan'seconomic opportunities is obvious. I am sure that Turkish companiescan also contribute to the formation of the future model ofAzerbaijan's economy," said the politician.

Cevdet Yilmaz stressed that the Turkish side is ready to makethe maximum contribution to the restoration of the lands freed fromthe occupation of Azerbaijan.

He expressed his hope that the successful interaction betweenTurkey and Azerbaijan will be an example of cooperation for otherTurkish states.