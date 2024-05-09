India Becomes World's Third Largest Solar Power Generator Overtaking Japan

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 9 (KNN) India has rapidly scaled up its solar energy deployment, becoming the world's third largest solar power generator in 2023, according to a new report by global energy think tank Ember.

The report highlights India's remarkable rise in the solar energy ranks, jumping from 9th position in 2015 to 3rd last year.

Solar power accounted for a record 5.8 per cent of India's total electricity generation in 2023, the report states.

This is part of a larger global trend, with solar comprising 5.5 per cent of worldwide electricity production, maintaining its status as the fastest-growing electricity source for the 19th consecutive year.

Overall, solar generation last year was more than six times larger than in 2015 across the world.

The top four countries - China, United States, Brazil and India - accounted for 75 per cent of the growth in solar power in 2023.

With electricity production contributing nearly half of India's annual carbon dioxide emissions, accelerating the transition to renewable energy sources like solar is imperative for meeting the country's development and climate goals.

India has committed to achieving 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030 under its national climate plan.

At COP28 last year, world leaders also agreed to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030 to limit warming to 1.5°C.

Analysts say India will need to significantly ramp up annual capacity additions to meet its 2030 renewable energy target.

But the country's rise as the third largest solar generator shows its potential to drive the global energy transition.

(KNN Bureau)