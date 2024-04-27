Abu Dhabi Airports Serves 6.9 M Passengers In Q1

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Abu Dhabi

:

Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of five airports in the emirate, recorded a more than 35 per cent surge in passenger traffic at 6.9 million passengers in the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2023 when the figures were 5.1 million.

Buoyed by strong global demand for passenger and commercial services, the first quarter of 2024 witnessed a positive upswing in flight movements, with 61,737 movements recorded, representing an 11.4 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

During this period, the Zayed International Airport (AUH) alone welcomed over 6.8 million passengers. The newly launched terminal witnessed significant jumps of 26.6 per cent in traffic movements and 36 per cent in passenger traffic.

In the first quarter of this year, AUH expanded its airline database with the return of Turkmenistan Airlines and the launch of Hainan Airlines operating to Haikou, China, bringing the total number of regular scheduled operators to 29 airlines.

