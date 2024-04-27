Sajith Not Given Separate Meeting With Iran President

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa was not given a separate meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya said.

SJB MP Nalin Bandara told Parliament that there were misleading reports circulating claiming that Premadasa refused to meet the Iranian leader.

He said that Premadasa was not given a meeting with the Iranian President by the Iran Embassy.

Bandara also said that Premadasa did not attend a dinner hosted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He said the SJB and Premadasa do not attend dinners hosted by the President.

Raisi was in Sri Lanka on a one day visit, Wednesday, in response to a special invitation extended by President Ranil Wickremasinghe, marking the first visit of an Iranian President to Sri Lanka since former President Dr. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's visit in April 2008.

During his one-day official visit, President Raisi participated in a public ceremony marking the inauguration of the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project (UOMDP). (Colombo Gazette)