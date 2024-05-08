Efficient Ground Handling Critical To Ensuring Safety Of Air Passengers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Aircraft ground damage is one of the main sources of ground operations costs in the aviation industry.

With the number of flights expected to rise, ground damage costs may reach $10bn by 2035, which for the aviation industry is a massive challenge.

A few years ago, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) published standards and recommended practices for aircraft damage prevention systems to be installed in the ground support equipment (GSE) that interface with the aircraft.

In 2022, the IATA Ground Damage Report further detailed the savings and benefits of deploying enhanced GSE as well as ranking each GSE that is most likely to cause ground damage.

While the benefits of utilising enhanced GSE are clear, rapid implementation has proven to be quite challenging because GSE is both durable and expensive.

Analysis of the current situation, together with the forecasted traffic growth and change in aircraft type mix shows that, unless measures are actively taken to reduce the ground damage incident rate, the current annual total ground damage costs will double over the next 15 years, IATA noted.

Ground handling operations involve moving aircraft, loading and unloading cargo, and boarding passengers. Any mishap during these processes endanger the safety of both passengers and crew.

Ground handling is exposed to various risks such as collisions, runway incursions, and equipment malfunctions.

That's why proper training, adherence to protocols, and effective communication help mitigate these risks and ensure safe operations.

Aircraft are complex machines that require careful handling to prevent damage. Ground handling personnel ensure that the aircraft is properly serviced, fuelled, and positioned on the ground to maintain its structural integrity.

Undoubtedly, efficient ground handling operations are essential for maintaining flight schedules and minimising delays. Delays in ground handling often lead to cascading effects, disrupting entire flight schedules.

IATA's Director of Ground Operations Monika Mejstrikova says,“Ground handling forms the backbone of aviation. It is critical to ensuring the safe and efficient transport of millions of travellers each year. With travel demand for the upcoming peak Northern summer season predicted to surge by 12% over last year, the ground handling sector will need to be ready.

“Our priorities are clear: improving safety, implementation of global standards and embedding sustainability in all activities. A key mitigation measure is the adoption of Enhanced GSE to make the ramp a safer place for both personnel and aircraft. This has the potential to reduce ground damage costs by 42%," said Mejstrikova.

IATA has introduced the Enhanced GSE Recognition Programme to encourage the use of upgraded ground support equipment (GSE) which uses anti-collision and inching technology to improve vehicle control and increase docking accuracy.

Ground handlers who integrate more enhanced GSE into their fleets above a set threshold will receive a two-year recognition stamp.

Data from the IATA Global Incident Data eXchange (IDX) shows that slips, trips, falls, and impacts are the main injuries in ground handling, with falls from heights posing the most serious risks. In response, IATA has initiated a safety campaign emphasising adherence to industry standards outlined in the IATA Ground Operations Manual (IGOM) and implementing training from the Airport Handling Manual (AHM).

Mitigation of loading errors is key to ensuring safe ground handling, IATA points out.

The primary loading errors are nets not properly deployed, inadequate cargo or baggage securing and discrepancies between load sheets and load instruction reports.

To address these, IATA has collaborated with stakeholders to digitise communication between load control and loading teams. Adoption of these digital solutions has reduced loading errors by up to 80%, reduced delays by 30%, and minimised paper documentation.

Accidents or damage during ground handling invariably result in significant financial losses due to repairs, compensation claims, and insurance premiums. Therefore, investing in safe ground handling practices help reduce these costs in the long run.

Safe ground handling is essential for maintaining the safety, efficiency, and reputation of the aviation industry. It involves careful co-ordination, adherence to regulations, and continuous training to mitigate risks and ensure smooth operations on the ground.

