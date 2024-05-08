Chefs House, Chef's Studios Ink Partnership At Egyptian F&B Summit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Chefs House Cloud Kitchens and Chef's Studios have announced a new strategic partnership designed to support brand expansion and innovation within Egypt's food and beverage (F&B) sector. The agreement was formalized during the country's inaugural F&B Summit.

The partnership will provide F&B brands with access to comprehensive consulting services, including market strategies, staff training, menu development, operational guidance, branding, customer segmentation, and market research.

“This strategic partnership marks a key moment for the future of Egypt's F&B industry,” said Moustafa Wahdan, CEO and founder of Chefs House.“By combining our expertise, we aim to elevate standards and drive sustainable growth across the sector.”

Chefs House will also offer partner brands access to its network of kitchens across Cairo, providing them with opportunities to expand their reach and create new revenue streams.

“We are excited to form this alliance and help Egypt's thriving F&B brands unlock new levels of success,” added Shereen El-Etreby, CEO of Chef's Studios.

The partnership agreement was signed by Chef Mohamed Salah, co-founder and F&B director of Chefs' Studios, and Bola Shafik, CFO and co-founder of Chefs House. Also present were Moustafa Wahdan, and Chef Amani Mokhtar, operational director and co-founder of Chefs Studios.