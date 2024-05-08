Borrell On Russian Night Attack On Ukraine: Russia Adds To Its List Of Crimes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another massive attack on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure has added to the long list of war crimes committed by Russia.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell wrote about this on the social network X, Ukrinform reports.



“Last night Russia launched another massive attack against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, adding to the long list of its war crimes. Ukraine urgently needs adequate air defence systems. It'll be priority at the FAC Defence, together w/ putting in motion the UA Assistance Fund,” he wrote.

As reported, on the night of May 8, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 55 missiles and 21 attack drones.

Energy infrastructure facilities in the Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions were attacked.

Defense forces destroyed 59 enemy air targets.