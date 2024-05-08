J&K Apni Party Holds NC, PDP Responsible For Promoting Gun Culture In J&K

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 8 (IANS) Senior leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, Ghulam Hassan Mir on Wednesday accused the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of pushing the youth towards terrorism to fulfil their political ambitions in J&K.

Seeking an end to the gun culture in J&K and making a plea to take the younger generation towards a bright future, Mir said the Apni Party favours general amnesty for the detained youth so that they can return to their normal lives.

Addressing a public meeting at Mendhar tehsil in Poonch district, Mir said the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party have failed to come up with a roadmap for the development and welfare of the people of J&K.

“Terrorism got wings in J&K because of the policy of promoting terrorism by these local political parties, although they kept close ties with Delhi. On the other hand, the same parties continued to create a wedge between the people and the Government of India to fulfil their political ambitions,” Mir said, as he asked the youth to come forward and support the Apni Party candidate from the Rajouri-Anantnag seat, Zafar Iqbal Manhas.