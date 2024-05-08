Global Mobile Banking Malware Surges 32% In 2023: Kaspersky

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Global mobile banking malware attacks increased by 32% in 2023, highlighting growing threats to digital financial assets, according to Kaspersky's annual Financial Threats Report for 2023.

Android users saw the largest increase in mobile banking Trojan attacks, a 32% surge compared to 2022. The most prevalent banking trojan was Bian.h, which was responsible for 22% of all Android attacks. Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan had the highest percentage of users encountering banking Trojans. Turkiye faced the most mobile banking malware attacks globally, affecting almost 3% of users.

“Money has always been a magnet for cybercriminals, and a substantial portion of malware attacks are financially motivated,” commented Igor Golovin, a security expert at Kaspersky.“The surge in mobile malware witnessed last year highlights a concerning trend in cybercrime... This underscores the imperative for individuals and businesses to maintain heightened vigilance.”

The report found that financial phishing attacks remained a significant threat, with e-shop brands serving as the top phishing lure. PayPal phishing was also on the rise. Additionally, cryptocurrency phishing saw a 16% year-on-year increase, with scammers frequently mimicking cryptocurrency exchanges or offering coins under the guise of major corporations like Apple.

While PC-based financial malware attacks declined slightly in 2023, consumers remained the primary target, accounting for 61.2% of attacks.



Accordingly, to stay safe from mobile malware Kaspersky recommends that you only download apps only from official stores like Google Play or Amazon Appstore.

Also, to carefully consider app permissions before granting them, especially high-risk permissions like Accessibility Services.

The report advises that one should invest in a reliable security solution to detect malicious apps and adware, as well as keep operating systems and important apps updated.