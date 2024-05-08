Gaza Ceasefire Talks Resume In Cairo, Progress Achieved, Gaps Remain

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) High-level ceasefire talks involving Qatari, US, and Hamas delegations resumed in Cairo on Wednesday. Sources close to the discussions told Daily News Egypt that Egyptian mediators have been working diligently to guide the negotiations, which began at 10 am local time.



The sources said

that notable

progress has

been achieved, yet some outstanding issues remain unresolved.

On the other hand, a senior Israeli official told Axios that significant gaps persist in the negotiations over the Gaza hostage deal. The Israeli delegation remains committed to the talks, aiming to bridge these

divides,

even

as they pursue

other plans.“Israel will continue its plans regarding Rafah and at the same time continue the negotiations in Cairo,” the Israeli official said.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated sharply. Aid agencies reported that food, fuel, and other essentials are running dangerously low after Israeli forces seized and shut down the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Tuesday. The closure has further strained an already dire situation, with over a million displaced people, including approximately 600,000 children, crowded into the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The Israel army intensified their bombardment of Rafah on Tuesday, issuing evacuation orders for about 100,000 residents in the city's east. Israel's seizure of the Rafah crossing has also stranded international aid personnel on both sides of the Gaza-Egypt border, further complicating the delivery of much-needed supplies.

Israeli authorities announced Wednesday that they would reopen the Kerem Shalom border crossing, another major route for aid trucks, after its closure following a rocket attack by Hamas that killed four Israeli soldiers over the weekend.

The Cairo talks come at a critical time, with international stakeholders closely watching for signs of progress. Egyptian mediators continue

their efforts to push

for a resolution, the Egyptian sources indicated.