Japan To Continue Supporting Ukraine's Energy Sector

That's according to the Ukrainian Energy Ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

Galushchenko informed Japanese government officials about the devastating consequences of the latest massive Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector. The minister said that maneuvering capacities, namely thermal and hydro generation, had suffered particular losses, and that the power transmission system facilities had been significantly damaged. The total losses in the system since the beginning of massive shelling in March this year amount to more than 7 GW of capacity.

Galushchenko thanked Japan for its financial and technical assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector. He informed the Japanese side about the current needs for equipment required for restoration work and increasing the capacity of the power system to get through the next winter. In particular, the emphasis was placed on the need for equipment for distributed generation - gas turbines, gas piston units, and mobile generators.

Cooperation in the field of nuclear energy and nuclear safety was also addressed.

Japanese government officials, in turn, noted their readiness to share experience in matters of ensuring nuclear safety and restoration and reconstruction.

Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa assured Galushchenko that support for Ukraine remained one of the key topics of international meetings, in particular at the G7 level. She expressed her respect for the Ukrainian people who continue to fight the Russian aggressor and informed of Japan's intention to continue supporting Ukraine.

Kazuchika Iwata, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, emphasized that Japan's experience in recovering from natural disasters could be useful to Ukraine in its recovery.

Keichi Ichikawa, Assistant Chief Secretary at the Cabinet Secretariat of Japan, in turn, emphasized that the energy sector was the top priority of the Japanese government's assistance to Ukraine.

During the visit, Galushchenko also met with Nobumitsu Hayashi, Chairman of the Board of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Kazuhiko Nishino, President of the Japan Export Credit Agency (NEXI), and Japanese companies producing energy equipment.

The meetings covered issues of attracting investment, lending and risk insurance for Japanese companies in the context of implementing renewable energy projects to restore energy infrastructure, ensure Ukraine's energy security, and build and strengthen its potential as an energy exporter and transit country.

Japan is the third largest donor of financial aid to Ukraine. $3.7 billion of preferential financing and grants was directed to Ukraine's state budget in 2023.

