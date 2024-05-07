LS Polls: Over 13K Polling Stations To Be Set Up In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P. Krishnamurthy on Tuesday said that 13,637 polling stations at 2,627 locations will be set up in the city on the day of polling in all seven Lok Sabha seats on May 25.

Addressing a press conference, the CEO said that 70 pink booths will also be set up, which will be handled by women officials only, and along with this, 70 model polling booths will be set up similarly.

Krishnamurthy said that comprehensive guidelines have been issued to the concerned District Election Officers to ensure a smooth and successful election process.

During the briefing, the Chief Election Officer also highlighted a significant increase of 6.19 per cent (1,52,01,936) in the number of male (82,12,794) and female (69,87,914) voters in Delhi, alongside a notable surge in first-time voters, with 2,52,038 new voters added, marking the highest figure in the past five years. "Moreover, there has been a commendable improvement in the gender ratio, witnessing 33-point increase from 818 to 851 within the last five years. Efforts to include transgender and third-gender voters have been fruitful, with the voter count rising from 669 to 1,228 since the last general election," he said.

The CEO said that over one lakh polling personnel will be engaged for the Lok Sabha polls.

Additionally, Central Armed Police Forces, 78,578 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 Home Guards will be deployed for extensive security arrangements across all polling stations in Delhi.

He said that 6,833 polling stations will undergo direct monitoring by the Chief Election Officer's office and District Election Officers through a webcast, ensuring transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

"In anticipation of possible heat waves on the day of voting, adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the comfort and safety of voters, so that no voter feels any kind of discomfort due to projected heatwave conditions on the polling day," said Krishnamurthy.

The Delhi CEO also directed the concerned stakeholders to equip every polling station with safe drinking water and properly shaded waiting areas with air coolers, essential medical kits, and supplies.

He also directed the local bodies and health department to provide the requisite paramedical staff equipped with essential medicines, including ORS, at each polling location in Delhi on the day of polling.

"With a total of 8,000 volunteers, arrangements have been made for pick-up and drop-off facilities for differently-abled and senior citizen voters, and there will be 3,500 wheelchairs at the polling stations to facilitate their participation in the electoral process," said the CEO.

As the electoral process progresses, 265 candidates have filed their 367 nominations.

The deadline for the withdrawal of nominations is May 9.

The CEO expressed confidence in the preparedness of all stakeholders and called for the active participation of citizens in exercising their democratic right to vote.