Shekhar Suman net worth: Heeramandi star joins BJP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman joined the BJP in New Delhi. Suman's BJP membership

has

gained notice before the Lok Sabha elections. His portrayal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama

'Heeramandi'

also garners accolades.



Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman joined the BJP in New Delhi. Suman's BJP membership

has

gained notice before the Lok Sabha elections.



Shekhar Suman is one of the most well-known celebrities in Bollywood. He took a long vacation from the film business following his last part in Sanjay Dutt's 2017 film 'Bhoomi.'

During his career, Shekhar Suman has collaborated with renowned Bollywood performers such as Madhuri Dixit and Rekha.

He became well-known for his outstanding performances in films and television shows, particularly for his participation in the critically praised series "Dekh Bhai Dekh."

Shekhar Suman's 'Movers and Shakers,' a television talk show that premiered in 1997, was likewise a huge hit. He is noted for his exceptional comedic timing.



In his Bollywood career, he has appeared in around 30 films. Adhyayan Suman, his son, is also an actor who debuted in the 2008 film 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues.'

According to media sources, Suman has more than Rs 20 crore in assets. He enjoys both sports bikes and Mercedes-Benz vehicles. He has a luxurious property in Mumbai.